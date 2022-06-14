EASTLAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - A traffic stop led officers to find and seize suspected crack, cocaine powder, assorted pills, and over $1,200 cash, Eastlake Police confirmed.

The traffic stop was conducted on the morning of June 13, according to police.

“Great job by the officers on the stop, but this was only possible with the keen observation and attentiveness of our community partners who helped with the reporting of a high volume of suspicious activity,” EPD stated.

EPD said the investigation is ongoing.

Eastlake Police seize suspected crack, cocaine, $1,200 cash in traffic stop (Eastlake Police)

Eastlake Police seize suspected crack, cocaine, $1,200 cash in traffic stop (Eastlake Police)

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.