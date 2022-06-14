2 Strong 4 Bullies
Euclid police arrest suspect in weekend murder

By Julia Bingel
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 7:14 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - Euclid police confirm one suspect is under arrest for the murder of a man last week.

According to police, William Johnson, 57, of Euclid was found dead on Friday, June 10.

Authorities said he was located in the 100 block of Lake Edge Drive.

Euclid police said additional information on the suspect will be released later Tuesday.

