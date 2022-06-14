2 Strong 4 Bullies
Euclid police search for man who robbed a person at a gas station

By Katie Tercek
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 5:31 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are asking for help in trying to identify the person behind a robbery at a gas station.

Euclid officers said the robbery happened in the parking lot of the Speedway on East 222nd Street and Euclid Avenue on May 25.

Euclid Police are trying to identify this person in connection with an aggravated robbery at Speedway Gas Station at...

Posted by Euclid Police Department on Thursday, June 9, 2022

Police said they’ve been working around the clock to identify the man they believe is connected to the robbery.

19 News asked management at Speedway about the robbery, but they were not able to comment.

19 News was able to talk to nearby residents and get their reactions to the robbery.

“There’s been a lot of strange things happening out here. There have been people in and out of stores, bursting by people fast. And there’s definitely something not right with that. They come outside of the store and they want to talk to you. And block the entrance way, that is definitely not right,” said Gregory, a Euclid resident.

Euclid police ask anyone with information to call them at 216-289-8505 and reference report #22-03016.

