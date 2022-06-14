Extensive storm damage in Richland County

RICHLAND COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) -There were no major injuries in Richland county after severe storm damage Monday night into Tuesday morning.

There were several downed trees and power lines reported and thousands were still without power.

Some of the extensive damage included a roof that blew off of an apartment building on Straub Road West.

We spoke to one woman who was inside when it happened.

“I just heard the wind picking up, and then I heard the rain, and then I heard the roof ripping off,” said Caren, an apartment resident.

In a matter of minutes, a calm night at home turned devastating for Caren.

She was up watching tv around 11:30 Monday night when the storm blew in.

Seeing just how bad it was outside, she quickly grabbed her boyfriend and took shelter in the bathroom.

“It sounded like the beams were breaking, you could hear the wood snapping and it sounded like a tree fell,” said Caren. “I heard one of the cars back there get crushed.”

Caren, her boyfriend, and her six pets hunkered down until the storm passed.

Shortly after, they were told to leave so crews could take a look at the damage.

When Caren returned, she was shocked at what she saw.

“Everything’s pretty much gone,” she said. “Pictures... it’s all wet.”

Fortunately, everyone is ok and so are their pets.

However, without a roof over their home, Caren, her boyfriend, and five other residents are left picking up the pieces

and trying to find a path forward. Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.