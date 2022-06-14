Firefighter injured while battling blazing home in Elyria

ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - A firefighter was injured while fighting a house fire in Elyria on Monday, according to Chief Joseph Pronesti.

The fire happened at around 8:15 a.m. on June 13 in the 100 block of Virginia Avenue, according to a press release.

The fire was found in a bedroom in the house and was able to get the fire under control, the release said.

Red Cross was contacted to help the family after the fire caused over $10,000 in damages, the release said.

A firefighter injured his hand during the call, Chief Pronesti said.

The injured firefighter was taken to University Hospitals in Elyria where he was treated and released, officials confirmed.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

This story is ongoing and will be updated as more details are released.

