FIRST ALERT: Storm chances at times and excessive heat Wednesday and Thursday

19 First Alert
19 First Alert(Meteorologist Jeff Tanchak)
By Jeff Tanchak
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 1:39 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The leading edge of the hot dome and high humidity continues to slowly make its way into northeast Ohio. There will be a few leftover morning showers and storms today. A mostly cloudy sky most of the day. Afternoon temperatures in the 80 to 85 degree range. We kept it dry and warm tonight. Overnight temperatures drop to around 70 degrees. The surge of very hot weather arrives tomorrow. High temperatures in the 90s. Tropical air mass in place. The heat index will get to around 105 degrees in the afternoon for some. You really need to take it easy outside. Thursday will be very hot as well. A cold front rolls through later Thursday. Thunderstorms will be in the area and it won’t take much for these storms to reach severe limits. We trend much cooler at the end of the week and weekend.

