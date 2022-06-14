FirstEnergy crews restoring power in Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - FirstEnergy crews were working on restoring power for Northeast Ohio residents Tuesday after storms rolled through our area.

As of Tuesday morning, Richland County had the highest number of customers affected, with more than 19,000 without power.

In Ashland County, more than 10,000 customers were without power.

And, in Cuyahoga County, more than 1,000 customers were without power.

Click here to check the FirstEnergy power outage map.

