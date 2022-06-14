Former Flying Fig location in Ohio City to open as Pearl Street Wine Market & Cafe

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -Farm-to-table pioneer Chef Karen Small is partnering up with long-time friend Jill Davis, of Toast in Gordon Square, to open a new concept in the space formerly occupied by Small’s Flying Fig.

Pearl Street Wine Market & Cafe is aiming for a mid-summer opening.

“The focus will be on natural wines and minimal intervention wines,” said Small.

They will have wines which are produced using regenerative and biodynamic farming methods. The featured labels will also be bottled with minimal manipulation between vineyard and glass.

“They’re wines that are grown with a conscious,” Small said.

We’ve always shared a passion for the same kinds of foods and exploring the limits of wine,” Davis said.

Small and Davis are both experienced restaurateurs and who have traveled together over the course of their friendship, shaping the sensibilities they’ll bring to the new concept.

“We like to find wines that not everyone else is drinking,” said Davis.

Wine enthusiasts will be able to join a wine club that will build community around these special wines. Two membership levels will feature pre-selected wines, information on tasting notes and pairings and exclusive events.

Plans are also in the works to host educational tastings and wine dinners.

Small said the menu will be more simple than what it was when she operated The Flying Fig, but still maintaining an emphasis on local, seasonal ingredients.

“It’ll be a French bistro-type atmosphere,” she said.

Small says Pearl Street Wine Market & Cafe will be less formal than its predecessor, and operate as an all day concept, likely open 11 a.m.-9 p.m.

“More of a cafe as opposed to a late night bar,” said Small.

Fans of the Fig will be pleased to hear that grab and go items for light meals or get-togethers will be still be available.

Pearl Street Wine Market & Cafe will also have bottles of wine, charcuterie, artisan cheeses and other local products can be ordered for pick up and limited delivery.

