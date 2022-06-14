Gov. DeWine signs budget bill sending millions to different areas of the state

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -On Tuesday morning, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine held a news conference outlining House Bill 686 (HB 687) which is a capital budget appropriations bill sending millions to different areas of the state.

Monday during a school safety event, DeWine said $100 million of it will be used to better protect our schools.

DeWine asked all school districts to look at how they are spending money from the School Safety Fund, a pool of money where schools have discretion on how the money is spent, to see if it is being used in the best way possible.

Part of the $100 million will be spent on Behavioral Health Threat Assessment training for teachers and staff to try and spot a child who could potentially harm other students.

The attached video is of the news conference held by DeWine, Tuesday morning.

