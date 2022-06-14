2 Strong 4 Bullies
Heat Advisory: Feels-like temperature over 100 Wednesday in Cleveland (19 First Alert Weather Day)

FILE PHOTO: A little girl, in the glow of a rainbow, cools off at Fannie Lewis Plaza spray...
FILE PHOTO: A little girl, in the glow of a rainbow, cools off at Fannie Lewis Plaza spray basin in Cleveland.(Forest Hill Pool, Cleveland)
By Samantha Roberts
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 1:39 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Our big weather story over the next few days will be excessive heat and humidity.

Temperatures will soar into the mid 90s on Wednesday afternoon.

High levels of humidity will make it feel as if it’s around 100° to 110° Wednesday afternoon.

Due to the threat of extreme heat and humidity, the National Weather Service has issued a Heat Advisory for most of our area.

You’ll notice that many of our southern tier counties are under an Excessive Heat Warning.

On Monday night, severe storms caused widespread power outages in those areas, meaning many communities are without air conditioning.

That’s the primary reason for the Excessive Heat Warning.

The National Weather Service has also issued an Air Quality Alert for Cleveland, which is in effect until Thursday at 12:45 A.M.

Thursday will hot, too, although not quite as extreme as Wednesday.

Temperatures will rise into the low 90s.

Widely scattered storms will be moving through during the afternoon.

Some storms may be strong to severe, with the main threat being damaging wind gusts.

Behind the storms, cooler, more tolerable air will move in for the end of the work week and the weekend.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

