Heat Advisory: Feels-like temperature over 100 Wednesday in Cleveland (19 First Alert Weather Day)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Our big weather story over the next few days will be excessive heat and humidity.

Temperatures will soar into the mid 90s on Wednesday afternoon.

High levels of humidity will make it feel as if it’s around 100° to 110° Wednesday afternoon.

Due to the threat of extreme heat and humidity, the National Weather Service has issued a Heat Advisory for most of our area.

Wednesday will be super hot. 🥵🔥 Heat index temps. may reach 105°-110°. Don't leave anyone or anything in the car. Drink a lot of water. Keep your pets inside where it's cool. If at all possible, hunker down in a cool place from about 11:00 AM to 10:00 PM. #ohwx @cleveland19news pic.twitter.com/BdZgsIpL3i — Samantha Roberts ☀️ (@SamRobertsWX) June 14, 2022

You’ll notice that many of our southern tier counties are under an Excessive Heat Warning.

On Monday night, severe storms caused widespread power outages in those areas, meaning many communities are without air conditioning.

That’s the primary reason for the Excessive Heat Warning.

The National Weather Service has also issued an Air Quality Alert for Cleveland, which is in effect until Thursday at 12:45 A.M.

Thursday will hot, too, although not quite as extreme as Wednesday.

Temperatures will rise into the low 90s.

Widely scattered storms will be moving through during the afternoon.

Some storms may be strong to severe, with the main threat being damaging wind gusts.

Behind the storms, cooler, more tolerable air will move in for the end of the work week and the weekend.

