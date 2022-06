HOLMES COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Holmes County Sheriff Timothy Zimmerly declared a Level 3 emergency on the roads Tuesday morning, due to extensive storm damage.

Level 3 Holmes County roadways remain under a Level 3 conditions due to extensive storm damage. Road crews and... Posted by Holmes County Sheriffs Office on Tuesday, June 14, 2022

According to Sheriff Zimmerly, road crews and utility company workers are doing their best to clear the trees and debris.

Many roads are closed to non-emergency personnel.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.