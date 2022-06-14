Lorain County Sheriffs issue warning after scammers impersonate department officers

ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - Lorain County Sheriffs are issuing a warning to residents on June 14 about scammers impersonating officers in the department and demanding payment, according to Capt. Richard Bosley of the Lorain County Sheriff’s Office.

The warning comes after officers were notified on Tuesday about a caller claiming to be “Lieutenant Don Barker” from the department, claiming the unsuspecting victim missed a court date, according to a news release.

The scammers then “transfer” the victim to a scammer impersonating Capt. Daniel Ashdown to collect payment from the victim, the release said.

Officers identified the caller ID as 440-426-3603, the release said.

Sheriffs advised they would never contact someone in an attempt to obtain money over the phone.

Sheriffs are still investigating the incident.

This story is ongoing and will be updated as new details are released.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.