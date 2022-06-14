2 Strong 4 Bullies
Man in critical condition after being shot in downtown Cleveland

(Source: WOIO)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 5:20 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A shooting in downtown Monday evening left a man in critical condition.

According to Cleveland police, the victim was shot around 8 p.m. in the area of East 24th and Cedar Avenue.

Cleveland EMS transported the victim, whose name is not being released, to MetroHealth Medical center.

At this time, there is no information on any suspect.

