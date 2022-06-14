2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Naked woman accused of stealing police car, running over officer

A Chicago police officer was hospitalized after officials say a naked woman attacked him, stole his SUV and ran him over. (WBBM via CNN)
By WBBM Staff
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 5:29 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (WBBM) - A Chicago police officer was hospitalized after officials say a naked woman attacked him, stole his SUV and ran him over.

Police responded to reports of a nude woman lying in the street around 9:45 a.m. Monday in Chicago. Officials say as officers tried to help her, she charged at them and began to attack.

Officials say the woman then jumped in the officers’ SUV and drove over one of them while trying to escape. The officer was taken to the hospital with injuries to his head and leg.

The woman crashed into another car about three miles away and was arrested.

The investigation into what set this series of events in motion is ongoing.

No charges have yet been filed against the woman.

Copyright 2022 WBBM via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Information from Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County, Inc. on Anastasia Hamilton
Body of 25-year-old woman last seen in Downtown Cleveland garage found in Slavic Village
Authorities said they arrested three men in the death of a student in Ohio. Clockwise from...
3 arrested for beating death of Akron teenager outside I Promise School, US Marshals say
Malakhi Young
‘Armed and dangerous’ 17-year-old murder suspect escapes custody in Northeast Ohio, OSHP says
Erica Lynn Gates
36-year-old Cleveland woman reported missing
Ethan Liming
17-year-old beat to death at I Promise School; homicide investigation underway (911 call)

Latest News

(Source: AP)
FirstEnergy crews restoring power in Northeast Ohio
(Source: Euclid police)
Euclid police search for man who robbed a person at a gas station
A Chicago police officer was hospitalized after officials say a naked woman attacked him, stole...
Chicago Police superintendent speaks after naked woman steals police car
(Source: WOIO)
Man in critical condition after being shot in downtown Cleveland