Tuscarawas County Sheriff: Gnadenhutten suffered significant storm damage

(Source: Tuscarawas County Sheriff)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 11:49 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
TUSCARAWAS COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - According to Tuscarawas County Sheriff Orvis Campbell, the Village of Gnadenhutten suffered significant damage in Tuesday’s overnight storms.

Dozens of trees came crashing down, bringing down power lines and also damaging homes and vehicles.

The Village of Gnadenhutten has suffered very significant damage. Those who do not have necessary legitimate business...

Posted by Tuscarawas County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday, June 14, 2022

“Those who do not have necessary legitimate business there need to stay out,” said Sheriff Campbell.

One lcoal business, Living Canvas Tattoo, announced they will be closed until further notice due to damage at their shop.

Living Canvas Tattoo((Source: Living Canvas Tattoo))

As of now, there are no reports of injuries.

