Wadsworth neighbors save nearly 4 dozen trees from being cut down on their street

WADSWORTH, Ohio (WOIO) - Neighbors in Wadsworth saved 44 trees on their street from the chopping block.

Thom Mumaw was blindsided when the City of Wadsworth sent him a letter two weeks ago saying the trees were going to be cut down. The city said the trees had been damaging the sidewalks, but Mumaw said the problem can be fixed without tearing down the trees.

“There are approximately 15 sidewalks that are raised, but only one sidewalk that I found walking in the neighbor that needed to be totally replaced,” Mumaw said. “For the others, the root system could be taken care of and the sidewalk itself could be sat back down.”

Mumaw is glad the city heard his plea.

Councilman Ralph Copley, who represents Mumaw’s neighborhood, said several neighbors have voiced their concerns.

“I had calls from people that want the trees removed because of the damage to the sidewalks and everything, but the number of calls I’ve received wanting them removed does not outweigh the number of people that want to keep the trees,” Copley said.

Copley gave confirmation that the city is inclined to find another way to fix the sidewalk problem.

“First thing I did was start making some phone calls and after talking to people I found out there are alternatives besides just cutting the trees down,” Copley said.

For now the trees will stay, but Mumaw hopes the city doesn’t reconsider tearing down the trees in the future.

“There’s nothing around us anymore, the streets bare, suns beating down, our energy costs are going to skyrocket because we have to think about air conditioning because all the trees provide a lot of shade for us,” Mumaw said.

