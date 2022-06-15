1 missing, 3 rescued in Lake Erie off Vermilion coast

VERMILION, Ohio (WOIO) - The U.S. Coast Guard confirmed the search for one missing person continues in Lake Erie after three others were rescued off the coast of Vermilion on June 15.

Four swimmers were reported to be struggling in the water off the Showse Park shores around 4:30 p.m., according to USCG.

USCG said Vermilion police rescued the three people and safely brought them back on land.

A helicopter from Detroit is assisting Coast Guard members from Lorain in the search for the missing person, according to USCG.

The four swimmers were not on a boat prior to going into the water, USCG confirmed.

