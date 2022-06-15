2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

1 missing, 3 rescued in Lake Erie off Vermilion coast

U.S. Coast Guard helicopter
U.S. Coast Guard helicopter(U.S. Coast Guard/File)
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 7:31 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VERMILION, Ohio (WOIO) - The U.S. Coast Guard confirmed the search for one missing person continues in Lake Erie after three others were rescued off the coast of Vermilion on June 15.

Four swimmers were reported to be struggling in the water off the Showse Park shores around 4:30 p.m., according to USCG.

USCG said Vermilion police rescued the three people and safely brought them back on land.

A helicopter from Detroit is assisting Coast Guard members from Lorain in the search for the missing person, according to USCG.

The four swimmers were not on a boat prior to going into the water, USCG confirmed.

Return to 19 News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Information from Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County, Inc. on Anastasia Hamilton
Body of 25-year-old woman last seen in Downtown Cleveland garage found in Slavic Village
Authorities said they arrested three men in the death of a student in Ohio. Clockwise from...
3 arrested for beating death of Akron teenager outside I Promise School, US Marshals say
Malakhi Young
‘Armed and dangerous’ 17-year-old murder suspect escapes custody in Northeast Ohio, OSHP says
Erica Lynn Gates
36-year-old Cleveland woman reported missing
Ethan Liming
17-year-old beat to death at I Promise School; homicide investigation underway (911 call)

Latest News

Joel Bitonio
Joel Bitonio
Police release body cam video from night of Frank Q. Jackson’s murder
City of Cleveland opens cooling centers
City of Cleveland opens cooling centers
Sinkhole closes St Clair Avenue
Sinkhole closes St. Clair Avenue in downtown Cleveland