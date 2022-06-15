2 Strong 4 Bullies
$35,000 reward offered for tips in Cuyahoga Falls murder

(Cuyahoga Falls Police)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 1:09 PM EDT
CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio (WOIO) - Cuyahoga Falls police announced Wednesday a private donor is offering a $30,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and indictment of the person responsible for the murder of Giovanni Stanford.

This is in addition to the $5,000 reward being offered by the Summit County Crime Stoppers.

Stanford, 23, was shot and killed inside an apartment in the 1300 block of Forest Glen Drive around 11:12 p.m. on May 26, said Cuyahoga Falls police.

A woman was also shot, but survived.

On June 1, there was a vigil for Stanford and another unrelated murder victim in the 800 block of Wall Street in Akron.

During the vigil, Akron police said an unknown suspect fired into the crowd, hitting three people. Christopher Johnson, 30, died from his injuries.

Akron police said Johnson’s murder also remains unsolved.

19 News interviewed Stanford’s mom several days after the deadly shooting at the vigil.

Anyone with information is asked to call Cuyahoga Falls police at 330-928-2181, Summit County Crime Stoppers at 330-434-2677 or the Cuyahoga Falls Tip Line at 330-971-8477.

