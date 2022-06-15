Akron extends hours at 4 community cooling centers amid extreme heat

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan announced the city will extend hours at four community cooling centers on June 15 and 16 due to forecasted high temperatures.

The following Akron community centers will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.:

Lawton Street Community Center at 1225 Lawton St. (330-375-2825)

Mason Park Community Center at 700 E. Exchange St. (330-375-2821)

Patterson Park Community Center at 800 Patterson Ave. (330-375-2819)

Summit Lake Community Center at 380 W. Crosier St. (330-375-2826)

These centers will return to their normal business hours on June 17.

All other Akron community centers will be open to the public during normal business hours to welcome anyone in need of getting out of the heat to cool off.

Here are those other community centers and their normal business hours for Wednesday and Thursday:

Ed Davis Community Center at 730 Perkins Park Dr. (330-375-2832) 8 a.m. - 6 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday

Ellet Community Center at 2449 Wedgewood Dr. (330-375-2809) 8 a.m. - 7 p.m. on Wednesday 8 a.m. - 4 p.m. on Thursday

Firestone Park Community Center at 1480 Girard St. (330-375-2806) 9 a.m. - 4 p.m., 6-8 p.m. on Wednesday 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. on Thursday

Joy Park Community Center at 825 Fuller St. (330-375-2805) 8 a.m. - 8 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday

Kenmore Community Center at 880 Kenmore Blvd. (330-375-2812) 8 a.m. - 4 p.m. on Wednesday 8 a.m. - 6 p.m. on Thursday

Northwest Family Recreational Center at 1730 Shatto Ave. (330-375-2849) 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday

Reservoir Park Community Center at 1735 Hillside Terr. (330-375-2802) 9 a.m. - 7 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday



“The City will continue to monitor for continuous high temperatures and will extend community center hours as necessary,” Horrigan stated.

