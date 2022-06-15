2 Strong 4 Bullies
Arrest made in nearly 40-year-old cold case involving baby abandoned in subzero temperatures

Daigle
Daigle(WAGM)
By WAGM News and Andrew McMunn
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 8:01 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
FRENCHVILLE, Maine (WAGM/Gray News) – Police in Maine arrested a woman connected to a nearly 40-year-old cold case involving a baby who was abandoned in below zero degree temperatures at a gravel pit.

In a release, the Maine State Police said they arrested 58-year-old Lee Ann Daigle, who they said was the mother of the infant.

Police said the Baby Jane Doe was found dead in Frenchville, Maine, on Dec. 7, 1985. The baby was discovered after a dog found the newborn and carried her less than 700 feet to his owner’s home.

Detectives with state police tracked the dog’s path back to the location where their investigation determined the baby was born and then abandoned.

The case was the culmination of decades worth of investigative work from dozens of now retired and current detectives, WAGM reports.

Recent advancements in technology that included DNA and genetic genealogy were credited by police to help identify Daigle, formerly Lee Ann Guerette, in Lowell, Massachusetts, as the baby’s mother.

Daigle was indicted on one count of murder and a warrant was issued for her arrest. Police said they took her into custody outside her home without incident Monday.

She has been charged with murder and is being held in jail.

Copyright 2022 WAGM via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

