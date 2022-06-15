Cleveland area Lyft driver nearly carjacked after customers point guns at him

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - For the second time in his life, a Cleveland area Lyft driver found himself at gun point.

“If I didn’t know anything about anything, I was green to it and I didn’t know the neighborhood and I didn’t know the situation, I definitely would have gotten at least carjacked probably and probably shot,” said Lyft Driver, Mont Phillips.

Mont Phillips has been driving for Lyft for about 6 years now, and he said over the past two years his job has become more dangerous.

On Saturday night around 11 p.m., Phillips was headed to Addison Road and Bonna Avenue in the Hough neighborhood to pick someone up.

After waiting 5 minutes, his phone started ringing.

“I started getting calls left and right on my phone for me to back up like I was in the wrong spot,” Phillips recalled. “But I wasn’t I was right in front of the person that I’m supposed to be picking up’s address, just like you’re supposed to do when you’re picking up anybody and then I looked at my rear view, because they kept telling me to back up and I saw a bunch of guys back there with guns and one or two of them were pointing at me and I said cancel ride and I took off.”

Phillips said he feels blessed to be alive, but he still plans on going out and driving because times are tough.

“I also need the money,” admitted Phillips. “I have to pay bills, inflation’s killing, killing everybody. So, I need the money to pay my bills.”

Phillips wants to warn other drivers in the Cleveland area.

“Just keep your eyes and ears open,” he said. “Don’t just assume that you’re just picking up a customer.”

Phillips believes these rideshare companies aren’t doing enough to protect their drivers.

19 News reached out to Lyft about the incident, but so far we haven’t heard back.

