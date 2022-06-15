Cleveland Browns veteran Joel Bitonio remembers Baker Mayfield fondly

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Baker Mayfield may never play another game for the Browns but his teammate Joel Bitonio had high praise for the controversial QB.

“He’s a tough guy and he played his heart out for us and I’ll always respect that,” Bitonio said on day 2 of minicamp, which Mayfield has been excused from. “He’s still a friend of mine. We text occasionally and I think like everybody else, he’s kind of waiting it out to see where he’s going, but Baker did a lot for this franchise. He won a lot of games, he was a great player for us and I’ll always be a friend.”

It was the first public offseason media appearance for Bitonio, who skipped voluntary OTAs.

The team practiced Wednesday at the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton and will finish minicamp Thursday with a workout at FirstEnergy Stadium.

