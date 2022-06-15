Cleveland Clinic doctor shares tips to stay safe during high temperatures, humidity

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - High temperatures and humidity can be a dangerous combination.

“When you see a kid and they are in the heat vomiting, that’s a sign that they are in trouble,” Dr. Richard So said.

Dr. So, from the Cleveland Clinic, says everyone needs to stay hydrated.

The same goes for elderly people.

If you or your children are having heat cramps, you’ll need electrolytes. That means eating a bag of potato chips or pickle juice in addition to water.

Sports drinks or even an ice cream cone can help cool them down from the inside out.

But a real red flag is exhaustion and vomiting.

These are dangerous signs of a possible heat stroke and could mean a child is fluid-deficient.

“I want you to drink a bottle of water before you go to bed,” Dr. So added.

In the end, if your child or grandparents are having changes in consciousness, get medical attention immediately.

Go to the emergency department or call 911.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.