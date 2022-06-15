Cleveland School board votes to ban teachers from carrying guns

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Municipal School Board adopted a resolution Tuesday night prohibiting their teachers from carrying guns at school.

The resolution bans teachers and other non-security personnel from carrying guns in the Cleveland schools.

Lawmakers cut the number of training hours required for K-12 staff to carry firearms on school grounds by adopting HB 99 which requires at least 24 hours of training before teachers and staff can carry guns in schools, and an additional eight hours of training each year.

Governor DeWine signed the bill into law on Monday.

Read the resolution here.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.