Dispatcher helps saves Bratenahl child from drowning

BRATENAHL, Ohio (WOIO) - A nine-year-old boy was saved Sunday after nearly drowning in a backyard pool.

Bratenahl police said the child was swimming at a home in the 13000 block of Lakeshore Blvd when other children in the pool noticed he was unresponsive.

A nine-year-old friend pulled the victim out of the pool and another person at the home called 911.

According to Bratenahl police, a dispatcher talked the caller through CPR and by the time officers arrived at the home, the child was conscious and breathing.

The child was transported to University Hospitals Rainbow Babies and Children’s Hospital for an evaluation.

According to police, the two boys were having a competition to see who could hold their breath under water the longest when the one became unresponsive.

