EF-1 tornado touched down in Richland and Ashland counties Monday

Richland County Tornado
Richland County Tornado(WOIO)
By Samantha Roberts
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 4:24 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A tornado touched down in Richland and Ashland counties on Monday evening, June 13th, the National Weather Service confirms.

The EF-1 tornado had estimated maximum wind speeds of 105 mph and occurred at 11:33 PM.

There were no injuries or fatalities.

[Storms cause significant damage and power outages in Richland County]

The tornado had a path length of 5.7997 miles and a path width of 100 yards.

The National Weather Service and local emergency management officials conducted a storm survey this morning, determining that the tornado touched down about three miles west of Newville.

The storm destroyed an outbuilding near Possum Run Road and Snyder Road.

The tornado moved east, south of Possum Run Road, and produced widespread tree damage as it moved east, remaining south of Pleasant Hill Lake.

The tornado turned southeast and become more intermittent, entering Mohican State Park, where it produced more tree damage.

