Efforts to prevent gun-related crimes across Ohio highlighted by attorney general

By Chris Anderson
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 12:56 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio attorney general highlighted the latest firearms ballistic testing resources available to law enforcement agencies to help prevent gun-related crimes across the state.

Attorney General Dave Yost was joined by several members of local law enforcement agencies at the Bureau of Criminal Investigation’s office in Richfield to tour the facility and discuss the National Integrated Ballistic Information Network.

According to Gov. DeWine’s office, Ohio’s initiative with the National Integrated Ballistic Information Network allows for more thorough scientific analysis and decreased turnaround time for firearm evidence testing.

“We must do more to hold accountable the small number of dangerous criminals who are responsible for most of the gun violence in our state, the convicted felons who have lost their right to possess firearms, yet they continue to carry and use guns to hurt and kill people,” Gov. DeWine said. “By more than doubling the number of NIBIN units in Ohio, we’ll give our local law enforcement partners easier access to this crime-solving technology to help develop investigative leads that result in arrests.”

Over $9 million in funding was recently given to the Ohio Attorney General’s Office to place five new ballistic testing machines at the state’s crime labs, including at the Richfield facility.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

