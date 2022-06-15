2 Strong 4 Bullies
FIRST ALERT DAYS: Excessive heat today; risk of severe storms tomorrow

19 First Alert
19 First Alert(Meteorologist Jeff Tanchak)
By Jeff Tanchak
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 1:39 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The hot dome of air has entered northeast Ohio. It is going to be an oppressive day. Afternoon temperatures in the 90s. The air mass is tropical. This will put the heat index over 100 degrees for many this afternoon. Some folks will come close to or break record high temperatures today. Please note that heat is the number one weather related killer. A warm and humid night ahead. Overnight temperatures only drop into the 70s to around 80 degrees. A significant cold front will track through later tomorrow. This will be the trigger for some thunderstorms. Any storm could quickly go severe. Another hot and humid day tomorrow. A big pattern flip brings much cooler and drier conditions to our region by Friday.

