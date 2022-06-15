Former Discovery Tours VP convicted of fraud, money laundering

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The former vice president of Discovery Tours Inc. pleaded guilty in federal court Wednesday to a total of 18 counts; including, wire fraud, money laundering, bank fraud and false statement under oath in a bankruptcy proceeding.

Discovery Tours Inc., located in Mayfield Village, offered educational trips for grade school and high school students.

Joseph Cipolletti, 47, of Hudson, devised a scheme to take payments for trips and then used the funds for his own personal expenses.

Court documents show Cipolletti defrauded trip purchasers from June 2014 to May 2018.

According to officials, Cipolleti then used the stolen money for home renovations and vehicles.

In May 2018, Discovery Tours ended operations and filed for bankruptcy, leading to dozens of cancelled school trips.

And, court officials added, more than 5,000 families lost the money they had paid for those trips.

Cipolletti is scheduled to be sentenced on Nov. 29. A total amount of loss will be determined at sentencing.

