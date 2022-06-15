Fugitive task force tracks down Lorain homicide suspect linked to May shooting

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police said the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force took a homicide suspect into custody in connection to a fatal shooting in Lorain.

Marquis Smallwood was arrested at approximately 9 a.m. on Wednesday on a murder warrant, Lorain police said.

The 21-year-old suspect was booked at the Lorain County Jail for allegedly shooting Jeffrey Reed to death in the area of West 45th Place on May 11.

Police said Smallwood was initially treated at a Lorain hospital and released following treatment for a gunshot wound from the same incident, but investigators later identified Smallwood as a suspect.

