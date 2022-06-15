2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Fugitive task force tracks down Lorain homicide suspect linked to May shooting

Marquis Smallwood
Marquis Smallwood(Source: Lorain County Jail)
By Chris Anderson
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 10:16 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police said the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force took a homicide suspect into custody in connection to a fatal shooting in Lorain.

Marquis Smallwood was arrested at approximately 9 a.m. on Wednesday on a murder warrant, Lorain police said.

The 21-year-old suspect was booked at the Lorain County Jail for allegedly shooting Jeffrey Reed to death in the area of West 45th Place on May 11.

Police said Smallwood was initially treated at a Lorain hospital and released following treatment for a gunshot wound from the same incident, but investigators later identified Smallwood as a suspect.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Information from Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County, Inc. on Anastasia Hamilton
Body of 25-year-old woman last seen in Downtown Cleveland garage found in Slavic Village
Authorities said they arrested three men in the death of a student in Ohio. Clockwise from...
3 arrested for beating death of Akron teenager outside I Promise School, US Marshals say
Malakhi Young
‘Armed and dangerous’ 17-year-old murder suspect escapes custody in Northeast Ohio, OSHP says
Erica Lynn Gates
36-year-old Cleveland woman reported missing
Ethan Liming
17-year-old beat to death at I Promise School; homicide investigation underway (911 call)

Latest News

Trevor Elkins (Source: Newburgh Heights)
Sentencing for former Newburgh Heights mayor convicted of campaign finance crimes continued
Dispatcher helps saves Bratenahl child from drowning
South Euclid Police Department
$1 million bond set for South Euclid suspect charged in murder of his stepfather
Newburgh Heights mayor