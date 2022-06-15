2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Graduating 14-year-old marks Milwaukee’s 100th homicide

A 14-year-old become Milwaukee's 100th homicide victim for 2022. (SOURCE: WISN)
By Kristin Price
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 3:41 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE (WISN) – Milwaukee reached a grim milestone with its 100th homicide of the year.

The latest victim was a 14-year-old girl, who was killed Monday night in a shooting just hours before her eighth grade graduation ceremony.

The family of Tomorrow Brumfield should be celebrating her achievement. Instead, they’re planning a funeral.

The girl’s uncle, Akpan Blake, said she would have graduated Tuesday.

“Now, she’s got wings instead of a diploma,” he said.

The eighth grader planned to walk across the stage at the ceremony for Milwaukee’s 53rd Street School Tuesday morning.

Milwaukee police said someone shot and killed her Monday night before 10 p.m.

“I’ve been through it where I can take the pain, they don’t deserve this,” Blake said. “They don’t deserve this. I just want justice to be served, but pain takes time to heal.”

Tomorrow’s mother did not want to speak to the media, but she described her daughter as “vibrant” and “assertive” via text message.

She also said Tomorrow was the oldest of four and loved being with her sisters.

“Bright, enlightening, beautiful, decent, respectful child,” she said via text. “Physical appearance is hard to get used to not having.”

Tomorrow’s uncle is grateful for the memories and the laughs she brought him.

“Hey yesterday, I’ll see you Tomorrow,” he said. “Good girl, good girl. I swear to y’all, good girl. My niece didn’t deserve this.”

Police have known a suspect but have made no arrests as of yet.

Copyright 2022 WISN via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Information from Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County, Inc. on Anastasia Hamilton
Body of 25-year-old woman last seen in Downtown Cleveland garage found in Slavic Village
Authorities said they arrested three men in the death of a student in Ohio. Clockwise from...
3 arrested for beating death of Akron teenager outside I Promise School, US Marshals say
Malakhi Young
‘Armed and dangerous’ 17-year-old murder suspect escapes custody in Northeast Ohio, OSHP says
Erica Lynn Gates
36-year-old Cleveland woman reported missing
Ethan Liming
17-year-old beat to death at I Promise School; homicide investigation underway (911 call)

Latest News

Donald Jackson-Gates (Source: Cuyahoga County Sheriff)
Grand jury indicts great-grandson of former Mayor Frank Jackson for aggravated murder
FILE - Insurrectionists loyal to President Donald Trump, including Kevin Seefried, left, walk...
Confederate flag-toting man, son convicted in Capitol riot
President Joe Biden walks to the Oval Office of the White House after arriving on Marine One,...
LIVE: White House hosts Pride event; Biden seeks to counter state actions he sees as anti-LGBTQ
Dr. Barry Diener and Ilana Diener hold their son, Hudson, 3, during an appointment for a...
FDA advisers move COVID-19 shots closer for kids under 5
FILE - In this Nov. 18, 2003 file photo, John Hinckley Jr. arrives at U.S. District Court in...
John Hinckley Jr., who shot Reagan, freed from court oversight after decades