Grand jury indicts great-grandson of former Mayor Frank Jackson for aggravated murder

Donald Jackson-Gates (Source: Cuyahoga County Sheriff)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 4:18 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cuyahoga County Grand Jury indicted the 19-year-old great-grandson of former Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson on the charges of aggravated murder, murder, felonious assault and having weapons under disability.

Cleveland police said Donald Jackson-Gates shot and killed Chris’Shon Jaquez Coleman on May 14 on the city’s East side.

According to Cuyahoga County prosecutors, the 20-year-old victim was hanging out near East 40th Street and Quincy Avenue when Jackson-Gates approached and shot him several times.

Coleman was pronounced dead at the scene by Cleveland EMS.

Jackson-Gates was taken into custody June 7.

His arraignment in Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas has not yet been scheduled.

