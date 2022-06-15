Humane Society of Richland County reduces adoption fees for full kennel

RICHLAND COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Now is the best time to get your new best furry friend on four paws because the Humane Society of Richland County has reduced adoption fees in hopes of finding “furever” homes for their cats and dogs.

“We are absolutely full. We really, really need adopters,” the Humane Society of Richland County pled.

The Humane Society of Richland County is taking $25 off all adoptions now through the end of June.

Here are the current adoption fees:

cats - $35 (regularly $60)

kittens - $60 (regularly $85)

dogs - $150 (regularly $175)

puppies - $200 (regularly $225)

These fees include:

spay or neuter

dewormer

flea treatment

age-appropriate vaccines

rabies vaccine

microchip (dog)

heartworm test (dog)

heartworm preventative (dog)

felv/fiv test (cat)

Click here to see the list of all adoptable pets waiting for you!

Now is the perfect time to find your new best friend.

