For kids under 5, this could be a big week for COVID vaccine approval

By Dan DeRoos
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 11:43 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - They are the last group not approved for the COVID-19 vaccine from either Moderna or Pfizer, but that could change this week.

On Wednesday, the FDA will look to approve vaccines for those children 6 months to 5 years old, which makes up about 18 million people.

If approved, it would then move on to the CDC panel, who meets Friday and Saturday for final approval.

Many families are living in “divided households” where parents and older children are vaccinated, but not toddlers and babies.

The Kaiser Family Foundation recently released a poll that said only about 18% of parents, or one in five, would get their 5-and-under child vaccinated as soon as it was approved by the CDC.

Ultimately, parents should check with their child’s doctor to see what is best for their child.

