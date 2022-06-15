Marc’s celebrates Grand Opening of new store in Barberton, OH

On Wednesday, June 15th, shoppers will get their first look inside Barberton’s brand new Marc’s store! Marc’s is moving into the former Kmart building located at 241 Wooster Road North in the Magic City Shopping Center.

The 40,000+ square-foot store offers a fresh, new shopping experience that features name brand groceries and the highest quality fresh produce, fresh meats, deli offerings, organic foods and everyday essentials as well as 1,000′s of seasonal and unique items in our famous Closeout aisle.

“We’re new to the city and are more than ready to serve and support the Barberton commu- nity”, said Kevin Yaugher, President. “Shoppers will be pleased with the quality, selection and value we offer on fresh foods, groceries and everyday essentials.”

Locally owned and operated in Cleveland, Ohio since 1979, the new Barberton location will be the 62nd store to join the Marc’s chain which operates throughout the Cleveland, Akron, Can- ton, Youngstown, Dayton and Columbus regions. Store hours are Monday through Saturday 7am-9pm and Sunday 7am-7pm.

Doors officially open at 7:00AM on Wednesday, June 15th.

Find us at 241 Wooster Road North in Barberton!