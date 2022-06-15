2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Marc’s celebrates Grand Opening of new store in Barberton, OH

BARBERTON, OHIO - JUNE 2022 -
Marc's Logo
Marc's Logo(Marc's)
By 19 News Digital Team
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 12:34 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

On Wednesday, June 15th, shoppers will get their first look inside Barberton’s brand new Marc’s store! Marc’s is moving into the former Kmart building located at 241 Wooster Road North in the Magic City Shopping Center.

The 40,000+ square-foot store offers a fresh, new shopping experience that features name brand groceries and the highest quality fresh produce, fresh meats, deli offerings, organic foods and everyday essentials as well as 1,000′s of seasonal and unique items in our famous Closeout aisle.

“We’re new to the city and are more than ready to serve and support the Barberton commu- nity”, said Kevin Yaugher, President. “Shoppers will be pleased with the quality, selection and value we offer on fresh foods, groceries and everyday essentials.”

Locally owned and operated in Cleveland, Ohio since 1979, the new Barberton location will be the 62nd store to join the Marc’s chain which operates throughout the Cleveland, Akron, Can- ton, Youngstown, Dayton and Columbus regions. Store hours are Monday through Saturday 7am-9pm and Sunday 7am-7pm.

Doors officially open at 7:00AM on Wednesday, June 15th.

Find us at 241 Wooster Road North in Barberton!

Most Read

Information from Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County, Inc. on Anastasia Hamilton
Body of 25-year-old woman last seen in Downtown Cleveland garage found in Slavic Village
Authorities said they arrested three men in the death of a student in Ohio. Clockwise from...
3 arrested for beating death of Akron teenager outside I Promise School, US Marshals say
Malakhi Young
‘Armed and dangerous’ 17-year-old murder suspect escapes custody in Northeast Ohio, OSHP says
Erica Lynn Gates
36-year-old Cleveland woman reported missing
Ethan Liming
17-year-old beat to death at I Promise School; homicide investigation underway (911 call)

Latest News

Mentor city officials ban discharging fireworks
Lawton Street Community Center
Akron extends hours at 4 community cooling centers amid extreme heat
Humane Society of Richland County reduces adoption fees for full kennel
Humane Society of Richland County reduces adoption fees for full kennel
(Source: Mentor police)
‘Missing something?’ Mentor police search for hit skip driver whose bumper fell off