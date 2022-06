BROOKLYN, Ohio (WOIO) - Memphis Kiddie Park will not be opening Wednesday, due to the excessive heat.

Heads up. With the heat alert for tomorrow, and for the health and safety of our staff and visitors, Memphis Kiddie Park will not be open tomorrow, Wednesday June 15. Thank you for your understanding. Posted by Memphis Kiddie Park on Tuesday, June 14, 2022

In a Facebook post, Memphis Kiddie Park representatives stated this is for the health and safety of their staff and visitors.

Afternoon temperatures are expected to be in the 90′s.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.