Advertisement

Mentor city officials ban discharging fireworks

(WILX)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 12:00 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MENTOR, Ohio (WOIO) - Mentor city officials recently voted to make discharging fireworks in the city illegal.

On June 7, council members voted to opt out of the state legislation that makes it legal for residents to discharge fireworks on center dates.

“As much as fireworks are a huge part of our American heritage, it goes without saying that they are inherently dangerous,” says Mentor Fire Chief Bob Searles, “Due to the legal status of consumer fireworks in our state, we have not seen the numbers of fires or injuries that other communities across the country suffer, but when we do see injuries from discharge of fireworks, they are usually life changing.”

Mentor Police Chief Ken Gunsch reminds residents it is a first-degree misdemeanor if you are cited for discharging fireworks.

