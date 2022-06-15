New housing complex in Cleveland will serve parents in college

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The empty lot that sits on Community College Avenue will soon be a housing complex for college students who have children.

“Tremendously important for parents and adults who want to go on and further their education... to be in an environment where they can be supported and not have to worry about housing instability,” said Jeffery Patterson, CEO of the Cleveland Metropolitan Housing Authority.

The housing complex will be called the Louise C. Stokes Scholar House.

Patterson says the housing complex will remove a barrier for parents who are in college.

“It’s always a challenge to do things when you’re trying to do things... go back to school but to be able to go to school in an environment that supports you... is very beneficial,” said Patterson.

The Scholar House will also have a daycare attached to it and other amenities meant to help those parents thrive while they’re in school.

“All the things a person would need to be able to support them during their educational journey will be provided during this program,” said Patterson.

The complex is named after the mother of former Cleveland Mayor Carl Stokes and Congressman Louis Stokes.

Louise’s great-grandson, Brett Hammond, says she would be so proud of this project.

“My granddad Louis Stokes and his brother Carl Stokes, from time to time they would get on her about doing cleaning work and say mom why are you doing that and she would say I don’t mind as long as you do something and make something of yourselves,” said Hammond. “I think it speaks to the spirit of families bettering themselves and it really gives families a leg up.”

The Scholar House is expected to be ready by the fall of next year.

