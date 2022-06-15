2 Strong 4 Bullies
Police: 14-year-old boy shot in chest on Cleveland’s East side

Intersection near scene of shooting
Intersection near scene of shooting(Source: Google Maps)
By Chris Anderson
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 11:12 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police have identified the victim of a Tuesday morning shooting as a teen boy.

Officers responded to East 176th Street near Dubin Avenue on Tuesday just before 11:30 a.m. for the shooting.

According to Cleveland police, paramedics took the 14-year-old boy to MetroHealth Medical Center for treatment to a gunshot wound to his chest.

Cleveland police did not publicly release any potential suspect information.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

