Police: 14-year-old boy shot in chest on Cleveland’s East side
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 11:12 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police have identified the victim of a Tuesday morning shooting as a teen boy.
Officers responded to East 176th Street near Dubin Avenue on Tuesday just before 11:30 a.m. for the shooting.
According to Cleveland police, paramedics took the 14-year-old boy to MetroHealth Medical Center for treatment to a gunshot wound to his chest.
Cleveland police did not publicly release any potential suspect information.
