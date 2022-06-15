Police release body cam video from night of Frank Q. Jackson’s murder

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police released body cam video from the murder scene of Frank Q, Jackson Wednesday.

The grandson of former Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson was shot and killed on September 19, 2021, near Sidaway Avenue and East 70th Street in Cleveland.

29-year-old Robert Shepard was indicted in late 2021 on one charge each of aggravated murder and murder, as well as two counts of felonious assault.

According to an arrest warrant, Shepard “directed” Jackson to the area of Anita Kennedy Avenue in September 2021 where the former Cleveland mayor’s grandson was ambushed and fatally shot.

Authorities told 19 News that Shepard was not the actual alleged gunman.

Jackson, who was initially driven to the Heritage View Homes by a female and dropped off because he believed his dirt bike was in the area, died from multiple gunshot wounds to his head, back, and arms, according to the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Shepard has a pre-trial hearing scheduled for June 21st.

