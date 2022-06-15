2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Police release body cam video from night of Frank Q. Jackson’s murder

By Brian Koster
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 7:02 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police released body cam video from the murder scene of Frank Q, Jackson Wednesday.

The grandson of former Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson was shot and killed on September 19, 2021, near Sidaway Avenue and East 70th Street in Cleveland.

29-year-old Robert Shepard was indicted in late 2021 on one charge each of aggravated murder and murder, as well as two counts of felonious assault.

According to an arrest warrant, Shepard “directed” Jackson to the area of Anita Kennedy Avenue in September 2021 where the former Cleveland mayor’s grandson was ambushed and fatally shot.

Authorities told 19 News that Shepard was not the actual alleged gunman.

Jackson, who was initially driven to the Heritage View Homes by a female and dropped off because he believed his dirt bike was in the area, died from multiple gunshot wounds to his head, back, and arms, according to the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Shepard has a pre-trial hearing scheduled for June 21st.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Information from Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County, Inc. on Anastasia Hamilton
Body of 25-year-old woman last seen in Downtown Cleveland garage found in Slavic Village
Authorities said they arrested three men in the death of a student in Ohio. Clockwise from...
3 arrested for beating death of Akron teenager outside I Promise School, US Marshals say
Malakhi Young
‘Armed and dangerous’ 17-year-old murder suspect escapes custody in Northeast Ohio, OSHP says
Erica Lynn Gates
36-year-old Cleveland woman reported missing
Ethan Liming
17-year-old beat to death at I Promise School; homicide investigation underway (911 call)

Latest News

City of Cleveland opens cooling centers
City of Cleveland opens cooling centers
Sinkhole closes St Clair Avenue
Sinkhole closes St. Clair Avenue in downtown Cleveland
Ohio Attorney General on gun violence, joining NIBIN national database
Duff AG gun database
Donald Jackson-Gates (Source: Cuyahoga County Sheriff)
Grand jury indicts great-grandson of former Mayor Frank Jackson for aggravated murder