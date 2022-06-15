Record high temperatures set in northeast Ohio today

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Record high temperatures were set at three local reporting sites today.

A record high temperature of 94 degrees was set in Akron this afternoon.

This ties the old record of 94 degrees set in 1925.

Youngstown also achieved record status today when their high temperature topped out at 93°.

This will tie the old record of 93 degrees set in 1994.

Toledo was the final record-breaker this afternoon with a high temperature of 98 degrees.

This will smash the old record of 96 degrees set in 1994.

Cleveland fell short of the record high temperature today, although, the heat index would lead one to believe otherwise.

Cleveland-Hopkins reported a high temperature of 95 degrees this afternoon, which is two degrees shy of today’s record high.

Today’s record high in Cleveland is 97 degrees.

That record was set in 1954.

