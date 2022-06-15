2 Strong 4 Bullies
Report: Carolina Panthers still pursuing Baker Mayfield

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) celebrates after a 1-yard touchdown pass to...
Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) celebrates after a 1-yard touchdown pass to tight end Austin Hooper during the first half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)(AP)
By Mark Schwab
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 9:37 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Baker Mayfield is not in Berea for Browns minicamp because the team excused him. According to CBS Sports, they might be excusing him from the roster entirely.

Jonathan Jones reports that the Panthers have renewed urgency to complete a deal for the quarterback. The issue, as it has been, is money. How much of the $19-million that Mayfield is owed will the Browns eat?

If this interest is driven by a desire to get him to mini-camp, you would think that means a deal, if it were to happen, would happen quickly.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

