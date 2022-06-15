Report: Carolina Panthers still pursuing Baker Mayfield

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Baker Mayfield is not in Berea for Browns minicamp because the team excused him. According to CBS Sports, they might be excusing him from the roster entirely.

There's urgency on Carolina's side to execute the deal soon so Mayfield can get some time in minicamp with the Panthers. For the Browns, it's the best offer they have. Talks ongoing. — Jonathan Jones (@jjones9) June 14, 2022

Jonathan Jones reports that the Panthers have renewed urgency to complete a deal for the quarterback. The issue, as it has been, is money. How much of the $19-million that Mayfield is owed will the Browns eat?

If this interest is driven by a desire to get him to mini-camp, you would think that means a deal, if it were to happen, would happen quickly.

