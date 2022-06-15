2 Strong 4 Bullies
Former Newburgh Heights mayor convicted of campaign finance crimes to be sentenced

Trevor Elkins (Source: Newburgh Heights)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 8:55 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The former Newburgh Heights mayor will be sentenced Wednesday morning in front of Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Judge Joan Synenberg.

Trevor Elkins pleaded guilty in April to attempted theft in office and attempted perjury in matters relating to elections.

As part of the plea, Elkins cannot run in any Cuyahoga County elections in the 2024 and 2028 cycles.

The crimes happened between Jan. 1, 2017 and June 30, 2017.

G. Gary Tyack, the prosecutor for Franklin County, was brought in by the Cuyahoga County prosecutor to handle the investigation.

The new mayor of Newbugh Heights is Gigi Traore, the first Black mayor of the city.

