South Euclid suspect charged in murder of his stepfather faces judge

By Chris Anderson
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 8:16 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The 26-year-old man accused in the murder of his stepfather is expected to face a Cuyahoga County judge on Wednesday morning.

Arraignment for Andre Williams II is scheduled for 8:30 a.m.

Investigators from the South Euclid Police Department said Williams fatally shot 58-year-old Russell Barnett on May 30 during a “family disturbance” at a home on Telhurst Road.

Police identified Barnett, who was pronounced dead at the scene, as Williams’ stepfather.

Court records show that Williams was indicted on one count of aggravated murder, two counts of murder, and two counts of felonious assault.

This story will be updated.

