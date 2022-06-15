Thousands in Northeast Ohio still without power as high heat moves in

MANSFIELD, Ohio (WOIO) - Roughly 24 hours after storms tore through parts of Northeast Ohio, nearly 15,000 FirstEnergy customers were without power in Richland and Ashland Counties alone.

That can be a dangerous situation with temperatures expected to climb into the 90′s on Wednesday.

“Customers in our hardest-hit areas of Ashland and Richland County may be without power throughout (Wednesday),” said FirstEnergy spokesperson Lauren Siburkis. “We encourage those customers to make any arrangements necessary to stay safe and comfortable.”

The Richland County Emergency Manager has announced cooling centers will be open at the county’s public libraries, which includes the main branch, along with the Ontario, Madison, Bellville, and Plymouth branches.

In Ashland County, the Salvation Army Kroc Center will open at 5:15 a.m. Wednesday to allow residents to cool down. They’ll remain open until 8:00 p.m.

Churches and other organization may also open their doors to the public as the heat rises.

“We’re just doing what we can, waiting until Ohio Edison can do their thing and turn everything back on,” said Brittany McPeek of Mansfield. “Luckily our house is pretty shaded. We had the air running all week so it stays pretty cool in there.”

