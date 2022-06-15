2 Strong 4 Bullies
Trio of suspects break windows, spray-paint obscenities at Shaw JCC, Akron Police say

By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 8:15 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A trio of vandalism suspects accused of vandalizing Shaw JCC at 750 White Pond Dr. on May 30 is on the loose, Akron Police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying them.

One male and two females arrived in a black minivan and climbed the fence surrounding the pool before vandalizing the facility, according to APD.

APD said the suspects broke windows, set off fire extinguishers, and spray-painted obscenities on the pool deck and signs.

Akron Police shared the surveillance footage of the suspects and photos of the damage on the department’s Facebook page.

If you recognize these suspects or have any other information on this vandalism, call Akron Police Det. T. Kelley at 330-375-2464; the APD Tip Line at 330-375-2TIP; or the Summit County Crimestoppers, Inc. at 330-434-COPS (2677).

You can also text TIPSCO with your tips to 274637 (CRIMES).

Callers can stay anonymous.

Reference report #22-066123 with your tips.

Call 911 if you see the suspects, but do not approach them.

