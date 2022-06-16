15 license plate cameras to North Olmsted for crime prevention

NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio (WOIO) - North Olmsted, in an effort to make the community safer, will be adding 15 license plate reading cameras to the City.

According to President of Council Louis Brossard, the cameras will be set at the entrance and exit points of the city, working with law enforcement to prevent criminals from advancing through the city of more than 30,000 people. The cameras will also allow for cooperation between North Olmsted and other police departments to allow for a complete investigation into certain crimes.

Brossard said that the cameras will be set up this summer, with a two-year contract established. Year one will cost $42,750 and year two $37,500.

City Council will reexamine the program as they approach year two to determine if it should be extended. Brossard said the city does not have a set quota that would lead to an extension.

