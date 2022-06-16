2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

15 license plate cameras to North Olmsted for crime prevention

New license plate readers to be installed in North Olmsted.
New license plate readers to be installed in North Olmsted.(wtvg)
By Jeff Slawson
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 7:23 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio (WOIO) - North Olmsted, in an effort to make the community safer, will be adding 15 license plate reading cameras to the City.

According to President of Council Louis Brossard, the cameras will be set at the entrance and exit points of the city, working with law enforcement to prevent criminals from advancing through the city of more than 30,000 people. The cameras will also allow for cooperation between North Olmsted and other police departments to allow for a complete investigation into certain crimes.

Brossard said that the cameras will be set up this summer, with a two-year contract established. Year one will cost $42,750 and year two $37,500.

City Council will reexamine the program as they approach year two to determine if it should be extended. Brossard said the city does not have a set quota that would lead to an extension.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Information from Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County, Inc. on Anastasia Hamilton
Body of 25-year-old woman last seen in Downtown Cleveland garage found in Slavic Village
Authorities said they arrested three men in the death of a student in Ohio. Clockwise from...
3 arrested for beating death of Akron teenager outside I Promise School, US Marshals say
Malakhi Young
‘Armed and dangerous’ 17-year-old murder suspect escapes custody in Northeast Ohio, OSHP says
Erica Lynn Gates
36-year-old Cleveland woman reported missing
Ethan Liming
17-year-old beat to death at I Promise School; homicide investigation underway (911 call)

Latest News

Inflation hurting farmers in Ohio
Farmers have been hammered by inflation and there is no end in sight
Down highway signs block eastbound lanes on I-80/SR-11
Down highway signs block eastbound lanes on I-80/SR-11
A tampon shortage has become a growing problem nationwide.
Tampon shortage: What customers are seeing in Cleveland
Boomer DUI deadly crash
Boomer DUI sentencing