18-year-old Mentor man with false vehicle titles stole money from Facebook Marketplace victim, sheriff says

GEAUGA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - An 18-year-old accused of stealing money from a Facebook Marketplace victim was later arrested after crashing into a detective’s car while trying to escape an undercover mission, the Geauga County Sheriff’s Office said.

GCSO said it got a theft complaint from a victim who tried to buy a car from Facebook Marketplace on June 9.

The victim agreed to meet the seller in a rural area of Geauga County where the suspect gave the victim a false vehicle title before speeding off in the car with the cash, according to GCSO.

The investigation led detectives to identify the suspect as 18-year-old Jordan Barnes from Mentor, said GCSO.

Geauga County detectives found the same car on Facebook Marketplace and arranged to meet Barnes in Chardon City to buy the car, according to GCSO.

Detectives greeted Barnes when he arrived at the meeting location before he tried to escape in his car, GCSO said.

GCSO said Barnes then struck a detective’s car in an effort to avoid the arrest, but was taken into custody without further incident.

Detectives on scene recovered $6,590 in cash, three fraudulent vehicle titles, and several cell phones, GCSO listed.

Barnes was charged with theft and possession of criminal tools, which are both fifth-degree felonies, according to GCSO.

He was arraigned in Chardon Municipal Court on June 10 and released to the Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s Office where he was wanted for aggravated robbery, felonious assault, and weapons offenses, GCSO said.

GCSO shared the following statement about this apprehension:

“This is just another great example of Detectives working in close conjunction with the citizens of Geauga County to effectively combat crime.

Sheriff Hildenbrand would like to take this opportunity to remind the residents of Geauga County of the importance of meeting in a safe meeting location for internet transactions. This investigation is just a single example of what could go wrong with meeting strangers in public places.”

Jordan Barnes (Geauga County Sheriff's Office)

18-year-old Mentor man with false vehicle titles stole money from Facebook Marketplace victim, sheriff says (Geauga County Sheriff's Office)

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.