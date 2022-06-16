Cleveland Clinic, LGBTQ+ Community Center host health day to celebrate Pride

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Dr. Henry Ng is shedding light on the sad truth that the LGBTQ+ community knows about all too well, including not being able to access health insurance coverage and not getting quality health care.

On Friday, the Cleveland Clinic and the LGBTQ+ Community Center are hosting a health and wellness day at the center located at 6705 Detroit Ave.

The best part?

This event is absolutely free, and you have the chance to establish a primary care physician.

Gulnar Feerasta is the director of programming for the LGBTQ+ Community Center.

“Not being able to get to a provider that’s going to treat you with respect and honor your authenticity is a huge barrier, but there are also barriers around insurance and finances, health care costs ridiculous amounts in this country,” Feerasta said.

STI and STD testing, cancer screenings, blood pressure or BMI checks, vision testing, nutrition counseling, and tobacco cessation are all offered at this event.

You can also get a free ride to the event by calling: 216-444-7505.

Dr. Ng said he has just one goal in mind.

“We’re going to do our best to help various folks in the community live their best authentic lives,” he said.

You can register here.

