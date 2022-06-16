Cleveland Guardians sweep Rockies in Colorado
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 6:47 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - It’s deja vu for the Cleveland Guardians, who got a game-ending double play for the third straight day and swept the Rockies.
Emmanuel Clase notched his third straight save and 14th of the season, getting Brendan Rodgers on a double play with one out in the 9th, sealing Cleveland’s 4-2 win Thursday at Coors Field.
Triston McKenzie went 6 solid innings for the win.
The Guardians jumped out to an early lead with 3 runs in the second inning, highlighted by a 2-run single from Amed Rosario.
Cleveland improves to 32-27 on the season with a weekend series against the Dodgers in Los Angeles coming up.
