Cleveland Guardians sweep Rockies in Colorado

The "Diamond C" logo is an evolution of the team's classic Block C logo.(Source: Cleveland Guardians)
By Chris Dellecese
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 6:47 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - It’s deja vu for the Cleveland Guardians, who got a game-ending double play for the third straight day and swept the Rockies.

Emmanuel Clase notched his third straight save and 14th of the season, getting Brendan Rodgers on a double play with one out in the 9th, sealing Cleveland’s 4-2 win Thursday at Coors Field.

Triston McKenzie went 6 solid innings for the win.

The Guardians jumped out to an early lead with 3 runs in the second inning, highlighted by a 2-run single from Amed Rosario.

Cleveland improves to 32-27 on the season with a weekend series against the Dodgers in Los Angeles coming up.

